Indian mobile retailers halt UPI October 2 over proposed MDR

On October 2, mobile retailers across India will stop accepting UPI payments for a day to protest a proposed 0.4% Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on these transactions.

The All India Mobile Retailers Association says this fee could mean an extra ₹2,000 to ₹12,000 per month for small shops, adding up to a hefty ₹40 crore a month nationwide.

They want the zero-MDR rule to stay so digital payments remain free for businesses.