Indian Motorcycle hiring about 70, mostly for Spirit Lake plant
Business
Indian Motorcycle is hiring about 70 employees, most for manufacturing roles at its Spirit Lake, Iowa, plant, with 10 corporate/administrative roles also to be filled, after previously letting go of about the same number.
This shake-up comes as the company moves forward independently from Polaris.
Most of the new hires are headed to the Spirit Lake, Iowa, plant to ramp up production, while a few will join corporate and administrative roles.
Mike Kennedy defends layoffs, vows support
CEO Mike Kennedy called the layoffs tough but necessary to help Indian Motorcycle run more efficiently.
He thanked those affected and promised support during their transition.
The company says these new roles are all about future growth and keeping manufacturing strong in the United States.