Indian mutual funds overtake FIIs, manage ₹76.41L/cr by June 2026
Big moment for Indian investors: for the first time ever, domestic mutual funds now hold more assets than foreign institutional investors (FIIs).
As of June 2026, mutual funds in India manage ₹76.41 lakh crore, just edging past FIIs at ₹76.22 lakh crore.
This shift is thanks to steady systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions and more Indians choosing to invest at home, while FIIs have pulled back amid global uncertainty.
Mutual funds: Equity +23.3% FIIs -12%
Indian mutual funds aren't just ahead overall; they're growing fast in both equity and debt markets.
Equity assets jumped 23.3% over the period from September 2024 to June 2026, while FII holdings actually dropped by 12%.
In debt, too, domestic funds now hold over twice as much as FIIs.
Basically, local investors are shaping the market like never before, with mutual-fund market share rising for 11 straight quarters.