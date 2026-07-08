Indian mutual funds overtake FIIs, manage ₹76.41L/cr by June 2026

Mutual funds: Equity +23.3% FIIs -12%

Indian mutual funds aren't just ahead overall; they're growing fast in both equity and debt markets.

Equity assets jumped 23.3% over the period from September 2024 to June 2026, while FII holdings actually dropped by 12%.

In debt, too, domestic funds now hold over twice as much as FIIs.

Basically, local investors are shaping the market like never before, with mutual-fund market share rising for 11 straight quarters.