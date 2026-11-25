L&T Finance also dropped first-EMI bounce rates to 8.5% and grew loan disbursements with Cyclops, while its Nostradamus tool had identified potential benefits of about ₹50 crore in the first half of this financial year through collection-cost savings and early resolution of stressed accounts.

Poonawalla Fincorp saw delinquency rates fall from 0.67% to just 0.35%, thanks to real-time insights that improved risk checks and trimmed credit costs to 2.19% from 2.40% sequentially.

Even Kissht reported a decline in first-EMI 90-plus-day delinquency to 0.69% in the September quarter from 1.16% a year earlier and 0.73% in June, showing how these smart tools are helping the named lenders lend smarter and safer.