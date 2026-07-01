Indian Nifty 50 posts steepest 8.7% H1 fall since 2022

Domestic inflows fail, tech down 30%

Domestic investors tried to soften the blow with record inflows, but it wasn't enough to stop the overall decline.

Tech stocks were especially hard hit (down 30%) as worries about AI disruption grew, while FMCG and auto sectors also slipped.

On the flip side, power and capital goods saw solid gains.

Analysts think IT will stay under pressure until there's more clarity on AI, but see opportunities in banking and infrastructure if global tensions ease up.