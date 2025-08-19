Next Article
Indian Oil, Air India to produce sustainable aviation fuel
Indian Oil and Air India just signed a deal to make flights greener by producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from used cooking oil.
Starting December 2025, Indian Oil's Panipat refinery will turn waste oil from sources such as ITC and Haldiram's into about 35,000 tons of SAF each year—helping cut down on carbon emissions from air travel.
The Panipat plant is ISCC CORSIA certified, so it meets global sustainability standards.
By 2027, India will require at least 1% SAF in jet fuel for international flights.
This move helps Air India work toward its climate goals and supports the global push for net zero emissions by 2050—a solid step for cleaner skies in India.