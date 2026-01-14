Indian Oil, BPCL strike oil in Abu Dhabi

The first well tapped into the Shilaif formation using hydrofracking, and the second found light crude in the Habshan reservoir—a first for this block. After investing $166 million since 2019, these finds show off some serious technical skill from Indian companies.

What's next?

Now both sites will be checked to see if they're worth developing further. UBPL is also working on other fields nearby.

For India, this isn't just about oil—it's about securing more reliable energy for the future and making its mark globally.