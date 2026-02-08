Indian oil companies pause Russian crude imports for April

India's broader strategy to reduce reliance on Russian oil

This decision fits into India's bigger plan to diversify its energy sources and rely less on Russian crude.

Since mid-2025, imports from Russia have dropped sharply, with a goal to cut them below one million barrels per day by March—down from 1.7 million last year.

Meanwhile, Nayara is also skipping Russian oil in April due to a month-long refinery maintenance shutdown; the European Union sanctioned Nayara in July, and some crude sellers pulled back after that, highlighting India's growing focus on sourcing oil from places like the Middle East, Africa, and South America.