Indian Oil Corporation gets approval to produce SAF at Panipat
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) just got the go-ahead to start making sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at its Panipat refinery, with production set to begin in the next two months.
The goal is to help India hit its target of blending 1% SAF into international flights by 2027, a pretty big move for greener air travel.
IOC seeks airline partnerships before expansion
IOC wants to lock in deals with airlines before expanding its SAF facilities, making sure there's real demand.
Chairman A S Sahney highlighted that these partnerships will let IOC ramp up production using things like used cooking oil and crop waste.
Looking ahead, IOC is also considering a second SAF plant soon, showing they're serious about cutting aviation emissions and pushing sustainable tech forward in India.