Indian Oil's net profit for the December quarter was a disappointing ₹2,874 crore, much lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll expectation of ₹6,140 crore. The number includes a one-time gain of ₹680 crore.

The company's Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) also fell short at ₹7,116 crore — nearly 50% below the anticipated figure of around ₹13,078 crore.