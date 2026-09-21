Indian-origin founders built 205 unicorns outside India valued $560B

Out of those 205 unicorns, 70 were started solely by Indians and are worth $243 billion. The rest (135 unicorns valued at $317 billion) were co-founded by teams that include Indian-origin entrepreneurs (think Palo Alto Networks and Bloom Energy).

Most of these companies are based in the US. Meanwhile, back home in India, founders with Indian roots have also launched 101 unicorns together valued at $349 billion.

Saurav Jain, principal investor at Prosus India, said "founders today no longer have to leave to build at scale" and that markets, capital and operating talent now available in the country.