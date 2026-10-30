Indian Overseas Bank plans 5,000cr QIP amid 18,000cr loan requests

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is gearing up for a big wave of corporate loan requests, about ₹18,000 crore worth.

In just the last six months, they have already handed out ₹20,000 crore in loans to businesses.

To keep up with this momentum, IOB's Managing Director and CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava says the bank plans to raise ₹5,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) by the end of the third quarter or early fourth quarter.