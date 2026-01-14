Indian Overseas Bank plans ₹4,000cr fundraise via QIP Business Jan 14, 2026

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is gearing up to raise ₹4,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), with board approval already in place.

According to MD and CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava, the fundraising could happen as soon as next month or by March 2026, depending on how the market looks.