Tech hiring in India set to surge by 2026, says new report
Big news for anyone eyeing a tech career: a recent Blind report says hiring in India's tech and banking sectors is expected to jump by 2026.
Over half of surveyed professionals in India and the US think recruitment will rise next year, with many predicting a strong boost.
This points to India's growing influence in high-end engineering and financial services.
What's driving the boom—and what's next?
A lot of this growth comes from Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, which are now leading core product development and financial modeling—not just support work.
The push for generative AI and fintech talent means US companies are increasingly looking at Indian professionals.
While competition for skilled workers is heating up (think higher salaries and higher attrition rates), companies are staying positive about 2026—and focusing on recruiting high-value professionals to keep up with digital transformation.