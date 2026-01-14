Tech hiring in India set to surge by 2026, says new report

What's driving the boom—and what's next?

A lot of this growth comes from Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, which are now leading core product development and financial modeling—not just support work.

The push for generative AI and fintech talent means US companies are increasingly looking at Indian professionals.

While competition for skilled workers is heating up (think higher salaries and higher attrition rates), companies are staying positive about 2026—and focusing on recruiting high-value professionals to keep up with digital transformation.