Dutch court weighs Nexperia probe after $8B Wingtech dispute
Business
A Dutch court just kicked off hearings to decide if chipmaker Nexperia should face a formal investigation, possibly keeping its CEO suspended over management concerns.
This all started after the Dutch government took control of Nexperia last fall to block Chinese parent company Wingtech from moving key assets out of Europe.
Why does it matter?
This isn't just corporate drama—it's about who controls critical tech in Europe.
Wingtech is now demanding $8 billion in damages from the Dutch government, and chip exports to carmakers were paused for weeks.
With both sides trading accusations and a ruling expected soon, the outcome could shape how Europe handles tech ownership and global competition going forward.