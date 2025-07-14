Indian pension funds seek easier bond investment rules Business Jul 14, 2025

Indian pension fund managers want the rules loosened so they can invest more flexibly in corporate bonds.

They're asking regulators to let them buy more short-term bonds (those maturing in under three years) and to accept bonds with just a single credit rating, instead of two.

With pension assets tripling to ₹14.4 trillion ($168 billion) in five years, managers say these changes would help them keep up with growth.