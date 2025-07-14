Next Article
Vishal Mega Mart shares reach record high
Vishal Mega Mart just saw its stock price jump to a record ₹138.40 on the NSE, up nearly 3% in early Monday trading.
This boost comes as the company continues to impress with steady growth and solid financial results.
Nifty Midcap 150 index inclusion
The retail giant's revenue for FY2025 shot up to ₹10,716 crore, with profits rising to ₹632 crore—both big jumps from last year.
With zero debt and strong sales numbers, Vishal Mega Mart has landed a spot in the Nifty Midcap 150 index.
Investors are feeling good about its future, thanks to smart management and consistent performance.