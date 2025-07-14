Vishal Mega Mart shares reach record high

Nifty Midcap 150 index inclusion

The retail giant's revenue for FY2025 shot up to ₹10,716 crore, with profits rising to ₹632 crore—both big jumps from last year.

With zero debt and strong sales numbers, Vishal Mega Mart has landed a spot in the Nifty Midcap 150 index.

Investors are feeling good about its future, thanks to smart management and consistent performance.