Big Indian pension funds are shifting their money from stocks to government bonds, mainly because they are nearing regulatory limits on how much they can invest in equities.

UTI Pension Fund now has half of its incremental investments in bonds (up from zero last year), and SBI Pension Funds is planning to have stocks account for only a quarter of its new investments, down from about 60% in the three months through June.

This move comes as India's stock market keeps climbing, and the government needs more buyers for its debt.