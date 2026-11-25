Indian pension funds shift new investments to government bonds
Big Indian pension funds are shifting their money from stocks to government bonds, mainly because they are nearing regulatory limits on how much they can invest in equities.
UTI Pension Fund now has half of its incremental investments in bonds (up from zero last year), and SBI Pension Funds is planning to have stocks account for only a quarter of its new investments, down from about 60% in the three months through June.
This move comes as India's stock market keeps climbing, and the government needs more buyers for its debt.
Pension funds 23% into government bonds
Last year, new rules let pension funds put more into stocks, but with the market up 14% from an October low, the equity allowance is now near their limit.
Even though there is talk about focusing on bonds, only 23% of new investments this year (through October) actually went into government bonds, a big drop from 55% in the fiscal year that ended March 2025.
So while the strategy is shifting, most new money still is not landing in bonds just yet.