Indian public enterprises adopt AI for logistics and cybercrime detection
Indian public enterprises are stepping up their game with artificial intelligence to work smarter and faster.
Concor is using AI to make logistics smoother: think better route planning, accurate shipment tracking, and smarter resource use.
Meanwhile, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) is fighting cyber threats by using AI to spot fraud and analyze huge amounts of data.
Concor considers Salesforce, I4C uses Tableau
Concor has teamed up with IIT Roorkee to optimize how trains are loaded, and they are looking at strengthening its customer-facing systems through Salesforce's customer relationship management (CRM) platform.
On the cybersecurity front, I4C handles more than 8,000 cybercrime complaints every day, using Tableau, Salesforce's data analytics and visualization platform, to help interpret information from multiple sources.
It's all about making public services more efficient (and a bit safer) for everyone.