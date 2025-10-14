Indian Railways launches door-to-door freight, parcel service: Know more

Logistics hub in Unnao, assured transit train between Delhi-Kolkata

A big highlight is the new logistics hub at Sonik in Unnao, serving Kanpur and Lucknow for items like fertilizers, grains, and cement.

There's also an assured transit container train between Delhi and Kolkata for urgent shipments, plus a parcel service linking Mumbai and Kolkata for everything from household goods to FMCG products.

Overall, this move could cut delivery times by 30% and lower transport costs by 7.5%, while also supporting greener ways to move goods across India.