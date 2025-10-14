IOCL plans ₹33,000-40,000cr annual investment for next 3 years
Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) is going all in, planning to invest ₹40,000 crore annually for FY27-FY29, after ₹33,000 crore in FY26.
The goal? Upgrade its refineries by 25% by 2026 and ramp up petrochemical production—so by FY2027, IOCL wants to hit 98.4 million tons a year and boost its chemical game from 6% to 15% by 2030.
IOCL's financial health and future cash flow expectations
India's energy needs are rising fast, and IOCL is making sure it keeps up—while staying financially healthy.
The rest of the investment will help expand pipelines and marketing so fuel and chemicals get where they're needed most.
With expected cash flows of ₹45,000-52,000 crore over the next two years and a steady debt situation as of June 2025, IOCL seems set to grow without overextending itself—even with market ups and downs.