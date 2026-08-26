Indian Railways plans DPM and HAM under ₹2.62L cr NMP
Business
Indian Railways plans to introduce two new partnership models, Development Partner Model (DPM) and Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), to get more private investment on board.
It's all part of a ₹2.62 trillion asset pipeline under the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) 2.0, but the government is keeping control over the most important assets.
Indian Railways 54 projects ₹1.81L cr
There are 54 projects lined up, worth ₹1.81 trillion, covering everything from new railway lines, station upgrades, cargo terminals, and private freight wagons.
DPM handles smaller, specialized projects with co-developers, while HAM is for large-scale routes:
Railways pays annuity payments linked to asset creation and performance.