Indian Railways to launch 'Ghar se Ghar Tak' door-to-door service
Sending parcels just got way easier: Indian Railways is set to launch Ghar Se Ghar Tak, a new door-to-door delivery service in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune.
Now you can book pickups and deliveries straight from your home. No more trips to the parcel office.
Book Pay Track Rail Parcel App
Book your shipment up to 15 days ahead using the Rail Parcel App, pay online (UPI, cards, and net banking), and track everything with a unique PRR number.
Logistics partners handle doorstep pickup and drop-off while Indian Railways takes care of transport between cities.
There's even an OTP system for secure delivery and easy refunds if you cancel before pickup.
This move is set to benefit individuals, small businesses, and online sellers who regularly send parcels between cities.