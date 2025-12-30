Indian real estate private equity hits $6.7 billion in 2025
Private equity investments in Indian real estate soared to $6.7 billion (about ₹59,300 crore) this year—a 59% jump from last year.
Most of this money came from foreign investors, who contributed 76% of the total inflow.
The total investment figure includes equity deals and structured debt transactions.
Where did the money go?
Office spaces led the way, attracting $2.4 billion thanks to steady leasing and strong demand.
Data centers followed with $1.56 billion (all from foreign funds), while residential projects pulled in $1.41 billion, split evenly between local and global investors.
Land grabs and renewed confidence
Land purchases made up a quarter of all investments, with over 60% funneled into office and data center developments.
Investor confidence is bouncing back—helped by stricter regulations like RERA and stronger performance from developers.
What's next?
Savills India expects private equity inflows to keep growing in 2026, possibly reaching up to $7.5 billion.
Office spaces, logistics hubs, data centers, and homes will stay in focus—and REITs should make it even easier for investors to cash out when they're ready.