Indian real estate private equity hits $6.7 billion in 2025

Private equity investments in Indian real estate soared to $6.7 billion (about ₹59,300 crore) this year—a 59% jump from last year. Most of this money came from foreign investors, who contributed 76% of the total inflow. The total investment figure includes equity deals and structured debt transactions.

Where did the money go? Office spaces led the way, attracting $2.4 billion thanks to steady leasing and strong demand.

Data centers followed with $1.56 billion (all from foreign funds), while residential projects pulled in $1.41 billion, split evenly between local and global investors.

Land grabs and renewed confidence Land purchases made up a quarter of all investments, with over 60% funneled into office and data center developments.

Investor confidence is bouncing back—helped by stricter regulations like RERA and stronger performance from developers.