Samsung gets US approval to ship chipmaking tools to China
What's the story
Samsung Electronics has received a major annual license from the US government. The approval allows the South Korean tech giant to import chip manufacturing equipment into its facilities in China for 2026. The decision comes as a temporary relief after Washington's earlier decision this year, which revoked license waivers for some tech companies.
New regulations
US introduces annual approval system for chip exports
The US has introduced an annual approval system for the export of chip-making tools to China. This new regulation comes as part of Washington's efforts to limit China's access to advanced American technology. The move is a departure from long-term exemptions and is part of a larger strategy to tighten control over tech exports, especially those related to chips.
Impact
Other companies affected by US restrictions
The new US regulations also affect other major players in the tech industry. Companies like TSMC and SK Hynix still have waivers for certain Chinese sites, but many large Chinese chipmakers are still on America's restricted Entity List. The shifting rules highlight Washington's increasing control over technology exports and its impact on global supply chains in the semiconductor industry.