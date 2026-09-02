Indian refiners face Middle East crude delays amid U.S.-Iran disputes

Indian oil refiners are running into delays getting their usual crude shipments from the Middle East, thanks to rising geopolitical tensions.

BPCL and IOC have both been hit, with BPCL missing out on four cargoes from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait in August 2026.

Most of these shipments travel through the Strait of Hormuz, which is now riskier because of ongoing U.S.-Iran disputes, making things trickier for India, a country that relies heavily on Middle Eastern oil.