Indian retailers adopt AI to understand shoppers, cut lost sales
Business
Indian retailers are getting smarter with AI, using technology like smart cameras, speech recognition, and predictive inventory to figure out what shoppers want and reduce lost sales.
According to NVIDIA, almost nine out of 10 global retailers already use or test AI, and nearly all plan to invest more soon.
Raymond cuts costs 73% with AI
Brands like Raymond Lifestyle and Titan Co. are seeing real results:
Raymond cut production and logistics costs by 73% using AI-generated marketing content and keeps shelves stocked better, while Titan uses heatmaps to tweak store layouts for more customer engagement.