Indian rupee 95.7 per US dollar amid oil, US yields

Oil jumps 4% after Israel strikes

Oil prices shot up over 4% after Israel's strikes on Lebanon raised worries about energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Since India imports most of its oil, this means more dollars are needed, putting extra pressure on the rupee.

Plus, strong US jobs data has investors expecting higher interest rates in the US which pushes up US Treasury yields and makes the US dollar even stronger against currencies like ours.