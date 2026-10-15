Indian rupee advances 4th straight day to 95.0550 per dollar
Business
The rupee just notched its fourth day in a row of gains, finishing Thursday at 95.0550 per dollar.
This boost comes as the US dollar weakens globally, with fewer worries about more Fed rate hikes and lower Treasury yields helping out.
Oil and stocks lift Indian rupee
Cheaper oil prices and a strong 2% jump in Indian stocks have given the rupee extra support, especially while other Asian markets are struggling with AI-related debt fears.
Plus, the central bank's likely intervention helped the rupee rise by about 2% this week alone.