Indian rupee at 95.27 after likely RBI intervention, oil dip

Foreign inflows ₹11,000cr push yields lower

Tensions between the US and Iran have made markets jumpy, especially since India relies so much on imported oil.

On the flip side, foreign investors poured over ₹11,000 crore into government bonds after recent tax breaks, which helped push bond yields lower.

The Sensex edged up while Nifty slipped a bit: investors are watching closely as all these shifts could shape RBI's next moves and impact India's economic outlook.