Indian rupee at 95.27 after likely RBI intervention, oil dip
Business
The Indian rupee got a little stronger on Wednesday, ending the day at 95.27 per US dollar.
This uptick came after likely Reserve Bank of India intervention to calm things down and global oil prices dipped slightly: good news for a country that imports most of its energy.
Foreign inflows ₹11,000cr push yields lower
Tensions between the US and Iran have made markets jumpy, especially since India relies so much on imported oil.
On the flip side, foreign investors poured over ₹11,000 crore into government bonds after recent tax breaks, which helped push bond yields lower.
The Sensex edged up while Nifty slipped a bit: investors are watching closely as all these shifts could shape RBI's next moves and impact India's economic outlook.