Indian rupee at ₹96.05 as oil, US yields rise

Tensions between the US and Iran have pushed Brent crude up to $105 a barrel, while the benchmark 10-year US yield climbed to 5.2%, stoking fears of higher inflation.

Even with the Reserve Bank of India stepping in to steady things, the rupee is still feeling the heat from these global pressures.

According to Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors, don't expect a big bounce back soon: the rupee will likely face resistance around ₹96.10 to 96.20 for now.