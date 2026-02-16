Indian rupee closes at 90.65 per US dollar

A steady rupee makes life easier for anyone dealing with imports, exports, or investing in stocks —so it's good news for businesses and young investors alike. Hopes around a US-India trade deal have also helped keep things calm.

Citi says worries about the rupee dropping have faded

Importer demand for dollars is getting matched by exporter sales and foreign inflows, keeping things level.

Plus, softer US inflation might mean a rate cut by the Federal Reserve soon—which could boost Indian stocks.

