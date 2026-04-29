Indian rupee closes at 94.54 1-month low vs US dollar

RBI seeks offshore rupee trade details

Oil prices have jumped past $110 a barrel as U.S.-Iran tensions rise, putting more pressure on the rupee.

Foreign portfolio investors pulled out $223 million from Indian markets just on Tuesday, with total outflows this year topping $19 billion: numbers that Amit Pabari of CR Forex Advisors called "No drama, no headlines just steady pressure,".

To help steady things, the Reserve Bank of India has asked banks for more information on their offshore rupee trades, a move aimed at keeping things transparent and under control.