Indian rupee crashes past 95/dollar for first time

The Indian rupee hit a record low today, breaching the key psychological level of 95 against the US dollar. The currency fell to as low as 95.14 per dollar during intraday trading, before settling around the 94.95-95.05 range later in the day. This is the first time in history that it has crossed this level, reflecting a combination of high global oil prices and foreign investor sell-offs.

Market dynamics INR depreciation also attributed to FPI sell-off The surge in crude oil prices has significantly increased India's import bill and led to a decline in the stock market. The rupee's depreciation is also attributed to foreign institutional investors selling their stocks and bonds. The government has responded by slashing excise duties on petrol and diesel amid this massive stock sell-off. Foreign investors have been selling off Indian stocks at an unprecedented rate, with net sales worth $11.7 billion through March 25.

Economic impact Mitsubishi's $4.4B deal may support rupee The rupee's depreciation is expected to make imports more expensive, potentially pushing up inflation levels. India imports nearly 88% of its crude oil, meaning every $1 increase in oil prices could cost the government hundreds of millions of dollars in monthly import costs. Analysts expect support in the coming days from a major foreign investment deal worth around $4.4 billion from Mitsubishi in Shriram Finance.

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