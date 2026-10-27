Indian rupee edges to 95.17 amid oil price, investment uncertainty
Business
The Indian rupee inched up to 95.17 against the US dollar on Tuesday, just a tiny boost from yesterday's 95.19 close.
While it's a small win, the rupee is still facing headwinds from high global oil prices and uncertainty about foreign investments, both of which usually make things tougher for the currency.
India debt outflows exceed equity inflows
Oil prices are a big deal here: with Brent crude hovering near $115 a barrel thanks to ongoing geopolitical tensions, India's import costs go up and so does demand for US dollars.
Meanwhile, foreign investment has been shaky. Recent numbers show more money flowing out of debt than coming into equities, which adds extra volatility and keeps traders and the Reserve Bank of India on their toes.