Indian rupee ends 92.44 per dollar as oil nears $95
The rupee lost some ground against the US dollar on Thursday, ending the day at 92.44.
It started out strong but weakened as crude oil prices jumped close to $95 a barrel, making dollars more in demand and putting extra pressure on the currency.
Rupee range 92.32-92.66 forward premiums rise
The rupee moved between 92.32 and 92.66 through the day, with rising forward premiums hinting at more dollar buying ahead.
Even so, foreign investors kept backing Indian stocks, which helped cushion the fall a bit.
With key support levels around 92.25 to 92.30 and India's GDP numbers coming up soon, traders are keeping an eye out for what happens next, especially if oil stays expensive.