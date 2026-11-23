Indian rupee falls 23 paise to ₹92.85 amid market declines
The rupee dropped by 23 paise to 92.85 against the US dollar on Monday, following a rough day for Indian stock markets.
After five days of gains, the currency lost ground as both the Sensex and Nifty saw notable declines.
Even though lower global oil prices gave some early support, a strong US dollar eventually weighed down the rupee.
India's reserves fall $14.205bn to $705.342bn
India's foreign exchange reserves also fell sharply, dropping $14.205 billion to $705.342 billion for the week ending November 13.
This dip in reserves reflects the decline in reserves.