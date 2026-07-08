Indian rupee falls after Brent crude rally amid U.S.-Iran tensions

RBI urges foreign currency inflows

With India importing nearly 90% of its oil, pricier crude means more pressure on inflation and the country's finances.

The rupee was Asia's worst performer today, while government bond yields also climbed.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is trying to help by encouraging more foreign currency inflows (analysts say this could bring in $50 billion to $60 billion), but ongoing global uncertainty and a stronger US dollar may keep things tough for the rupee going forward.