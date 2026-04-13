The rupee was trading at 93.33 against the dollar at around 9:10am

Indian rupee falls for 3rd consecutive session: What's the reason?

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:50 am Apr 13, 202611:50 am

What's the story

The Indian rupee has weakened for the third consecutive session today. The fall comes in line with losses in global equities and a stronger US dollar. The rupee was trading at 93.33 against the dollar at around 9:10am, down by 58p or 0.61% from its previous close of 92.73. It opened at 93.26 and started trading within a narrow range of 93.26 to 93.37 during early trade hours today.