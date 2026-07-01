Indian rupee falls to 95.25 per dollar amid Asian selloff Business Jul 01, 2026

The Indian rupee just slipped to its lowest point in nearly three weeks, closing at 95.25 against the US dollar, a 0.6% drop in a single day.

This slide wasn't just about India; most Asian currencies took a hit too, thanks to market jitters over what the US Federal Reserve chair might say and ongoing U.S.-Iran talks.