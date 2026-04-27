Indian rupee falls to ₹94.27 amid global safe haven demand

India forex reserves top $703 billion

Rising oil prices and relaxed Reserve Bank of India (RBI) currency policies are making things tougher for the rupee, and foreign investors pulled out nearly ₹8,828 crore from Indian stocks last Friday.

Still, there's a silver lining: India's foreign exchange reserves have crossed $703 billion, and stock markets are holding up well with both Sensex and Nifty posting gains.

Even so, Amit Pabari says market uncertainty isn't going away any time soon.