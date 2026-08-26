Indian rupee gains 33 paise to 95.41 per US dollar
Business
The Indian rupee picked up 33 paise on Tuesday, ending at 95.41 against the US dollar.
This little jump was thanks to a sharp fall in global oil prices and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stepping in to sell US dollars when things got shaky.
Markets will be closed on Wednesday for a religious holiday.
Brent slides, banks sell US dollars
Brent crude oil prices slid over 3% to $89.2 per barrel after US sanctions on Iran turned out less disruptive than expected.
State-run banks, likely acting for the RBI, sold US dollars to help steady the rupee during weaker moments.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield also cooled to 6.85%, helped by the likelihood of future talks between Washington and Tehran.
Even with Tuesday's gain, though, the rupee is still down 0.6% this fiscal year.