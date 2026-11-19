Indian rupee gains 4th day, closes 93.36 per US dollar
The rupee just notched its fourth straight day of gains, ending Thursday at 93.36 per US dollar, up by five paise from yesterday.
This boost mainly comes from a weaker US dollar globally and a wave of foreign investment in Indian markets.
Throughout the day, the currency moved between 93.17 and 93.55 before settling higher.
USD-INR seen ₹92.95 to 93.50
Strong performances by Sensex and Nifty helped keep the rupee on track, though rising oil prices did slow it down a bit.
As Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, put it, traders may take cues from weekly unemployment claims data from the US.
USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹92.95 to ₹93.50.
Meanwhile, investors are watching for new US unemployment data, which could shake things up for currencies everywhere soon.