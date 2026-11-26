Indian rupee gains against US dollar 1st time since February
The Indian rupee is finally showing some muscle, gaining ground against the US dollar for the first time since February.
On Thursday, it opened at 92.55 per US dollar, up from 92.23 the day before, and has climbed 3.5% this quarter, outpacing other Asian currencies.
Foreign inflows, cheaper crude support rupee
A few things are working in the rupee's favor: foreign investors are pouring money into Indian stocks as they move away from AI-focused trades, and lower oil prices have really helped India's finances.
Anindya Banerjee, head of commodity, currency and rate derivatives at Kotak Neo, points out that these inflows and cheaper crude are making a big difference, helping the rupee bounce back after nearly hitting a historic low last month.