Indian rupee hits 7-month high, closes at 93.33 US dollar
The Indian rupee just reached its best level in seven months, closing at 93.33 against the US dollar on Thursday, November 19, 2026.
This jump comes thanks to steady foreign investor interest and cheaper crude oil, which together have helped the rupee bounce back.
Foreign inflows ₹5,866.78cr into Indian stocks
Foreign investors pumped ₹5,866.78 crore into Indian stocks recently, bringing more dollars into the country.
Plus, global oil prices have dropped to $91.71 a barrel, good news for India since it means spending less on imports and needing fewer dollars overall.
Traders are also feeling more confident about the rupee these days.
Experts warn Fed and dollar risks
While things look good for now, experts say factors like a strong US dollar or changes in US Federal Reserve policies could shake things up for the rupee going forward.