Indian rupee hits 8-month high at 92.29 against US dollar
The Indian rupee just hit an eight-month high at 92.29 against the US dollar, bouncing back from earlier losses in the financial year 2026-27 (FY27).
This turnaround comes as Indian stock markets are booming and foreign investors are showing strong interest.
Record $14.28B boosts Indian stocks
A record $14.28 billion flowed into Indian stocks in November, pushing the Sensex up over 2,000 points and the Nifty past 25,900.
Plus, cheaper oil prices have eased import costs for India.
All of this has boosted confidence in the rupee and signals growing stability for the economy.