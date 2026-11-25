Indian rupee hits 92.16 per dollar, surpasses March high
The Indian rupee just hit its strongest level this year, rising to 92.16 against the US dollar on Wednesday, a jump of 69 paise in a single day.
This boost comes from a strong stock market and steady foreign investments pouring into India, pushing the rupee past its previous March high.
Rupee up 1.6% amid $12B inflows
Since November 13, the rupee has climbed over 1.6%, thanks to rising domestic stocks and cheaper crude oil.
Anuj Choudhary, research analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, says these factors helped even though the US dollar stayed strong.
Plus, more than $12 billion in foreign investment flowed into Indian equities this month alone.
Kaveri More credits RBI interventions
Kaveri More, commodity technical analyst at Choice Broking, points out that Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) interventions also helped keep things stable for the rupee.
With supportive policies, ongoing foreign inflows, and softer oil prices, there could be room for even more gains ahead.