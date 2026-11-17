Indian rupee hits 93.47 per dollar, strongest in 7 months
The Indian rupee just closed at 93.47 per US dollar, its strongest level in seven months and up 0.5% from yesterday.
This jump is mainly thanks to a wave of foreign money flowing into Indian stocks and fewer traders betting against the rupee.
The currency even touched an intraday high of 93.40 per US dollar, riding on the back of a solid day for local markets.
Foreign inflows into India $10 billion
Foreign investors poured $10 billion into India this November alone, giving the rupee a big boost and shaking up trading patterns, especially in currency markets outside India.
While most Asian markets struggled due to U.S.-China tech tensions (with MSCI's index down 1.5%), India's Nifty 50 actually rose by 0.4%.
Traders say that global trends, like oil prices staying below $100 and shifts in tech, will be key for where the rupee heads next.