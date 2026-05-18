Indian rupee hits all-time low of 96.18 against US dollar

Continuous fall

Rupee has fallen over 5% since US-Iran war began

The rupee's latest fall marks its fifth consecutive session of hitting a new low. It has fallen 0.2% on Monday, surpassing its previous all-time low of 96.1350. Since the outbreak of the US-Iran war on February 28, the currency has plummeted by a staggering 5.5%. This makes it Asia's worst-performing currency so far this year.