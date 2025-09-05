Indian rupee hits fresh low of ₹89.36 per US dollar
The Indian rupee just dropped to a fresh low—₹89.36 per US dollar—this Friday (September 5, 2025).
The fall is mainly due to foreign investors pulling money out of Indian stocks and ongoing global trade tensions.
Even though the rupee started the day a bit stronger, it couldn't hold on and slid quickly.
RBI reportedly stepped in to help steady things
To help steady things, the Reserve Bank of India reportedly stepped in by having state-run banks sell dollars—a move spotted by a senior forex trader.
At the same time, Indian exporters are urging the RBI for a better exchange rate so they can cope with fresh US tariffs.
Interestingly, while other Asian currencies like the Korean won and Chinese yuan have gotten stronger this year, the rupee has dropped 2.85%, showing India's unique economic challenges right now.